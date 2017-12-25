39°
Latest Weather Blog
One injured in reported ATV, vehicle collision in Old South Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE – One person was taken to the hospital in stable condition after a collision between an ATV and a vehicle in Old South Baton Rouge Christmas evening.
Authorities responded to the emergency near the corner of Julia Street and South 14th . The only person injured was rushed to the hospital, sources told WBRZ.
Police have not released specifics about the crash. Check back for updates.
*****************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Huge flames burn through Baton Rouge home Monday
-
Thousands of shoppers flock to Mall of LA for last-minute deals
-
Local business gives back to Army Veteran this Christmas season
-
Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank preps for Christmas, expects to feed 100,000...
-
Law enforcement teams up with community leaders at Christmas event for local...