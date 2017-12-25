One injured in reported ATV, vehicle collision in Old South Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE – One person was taken to the hospital in stable condition after a collision between an ATV and a vehicle in Old South Baton Rouge Christmas evening.

Authorities responded to the emergency near the corner of Julia Street and South 14th . The only person injured was rushed to the hospital, sources told WBRZ.

Police have not released specifics about the crash. Check back for updates.

*****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz