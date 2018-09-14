87°
One injured in possible overnight stabbing
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a possible stabbing at an apartment complex.
The incident was reported off Jefferson Highway near Westminster before 3 a.m. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
The investigation is ongoing.
