One injured in possible overnight stabbing

4 hours 2 minutes 45 seconds ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 September 14, 2018 7:03 AM September 14, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a possible stabbing at an apartment complex.

The incident was reported off Jefferson Highway near Westminster before 3 a.m. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. 

The investigation is ongoing.

