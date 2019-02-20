72°
One injured in overnight stabbing on Heron St.
BATON ROUGE - A man was taken to the hospital following an overnight stabbing.
The incident was reported around 11 p.m. in the 1500 block of Heron Street. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.
No further information was provided.
