One injured in overnight stabbing on Heron St.

Wednesday, February 20 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man was taken to the hospital following an overnight stabbing.

The incident was reported around 11 p.m. in the 1500 block of Heron Street. The condition of the  victim is unknown at this time.

No further information was provided. 

