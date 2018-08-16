84°
One injured in overnight stabbing on Connell Street
BATON ROUGE - One person was transported to an area hospital after a reported stabbing overnight.
The incident was reported in the 300 block of Connell Street around 12:30 a.m. The man was transported in stable condition. Authorities haven't said what led to the stabbing.
Details are limited. Check back for updates.
