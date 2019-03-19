One injured in overnight shooting on Bateman Circle

Photo: Google

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Baton Rouge.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened on Bateman Circle near Fairfields Avenue. Authorities say a male victim was shot in the lower torso and made it to a local hospital before 2 a.m. for treatment.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Details are limited. WBRZ has reached out to authorities for more information.