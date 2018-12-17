58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One injured in overnight shooting in Baton Rouge

Monday, December 17 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in north Baton Rouge Monday morning. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 5500 block of Plank Road near the Krispy Kreme in reference to a shooting around 12:40 a.m. Authorities believe the incident stemmed from a robbery that happened in the 2700 block of Iberia Street.

A male victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren't considered to be life-threatening. Police say the man wasn't forthcoming with information about the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

