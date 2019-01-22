One injured in overnight shooting at restaurant near LSU

60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Tuesday, January 22 2019
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital following an overnight shooting in Baton Rouge.

The incident was reported in the 4200 block of Burbank Drive at a Taco Bell near LSU just after midnight. No further information was provided on the victim.

Authorities were called to the same area last week following violent incident near the Mellow Mushroom. 

