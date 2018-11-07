76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One injured in overnight motorcycle crash

Wednesday, November 07 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a Tuesday night crash.

The incident was reported before 7 p.m. on Airline Highway near Pecue Lane. The crash involved a motorcycle and an SUV.

State police have taken over the investigation. Authorities haven't said what caused the crash.

