One injured in Monday night shooting on N. Harrells Ferry Road
BATON ROUGE - Authorities say one person was injured in a shooting Monday night on North Harrells Ferry Road.
The incident happened in the 1100 block around 10:30 p.m. The person sustained gunshot injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.
Details about the shooting were not immediately released.
