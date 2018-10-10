One injured in Lafayette officer-involved shooting

LAFAYETTE - Authorities in Lafayette are investigating a Tuesday night officer-involved shooting.

The incident was reported before 8 p.m. in the 400 block of Hilda Street. Officers with the Lafayette Police Department were responding to "criminal activity" in the area, according to KATC.

Reports say that at the scene, officer encountered a suspect. One officer discharged their weapon and hit the individual.

That person was treated at the scene and then transported to a local hospital. Witnesses say a 17-year-old was shot.

Louisiana State Police say no officers were injured.