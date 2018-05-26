74°
One injured in house fire Saturday morning
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a house fire on Wind Pond Drive late Saturday morning.
According to authorities, the incident took place sometime around 11:00 a.m. in the 4400 block of Wind Pond Drive.
One person had difficulty breathing as a result of the fire. They were treated on scene and released, authorities said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
