74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One injured in house fire Saturday morning

3 hours 12 minutes 3 seconds ago Saturday, May 26 2018 May 26, 2018 May 26, 2018 1:12 PM May 26, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a house fire on Wind Pond Drive late Saturday morning.

According to authorities, the incident took place sometime around 11:00 a.m. in the 4400 block of Wind Pond Drive.

One person had difficulty breathing as a result of the fire. They were treated on scene and released, authorities said. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days