One injured in Florida Blvd. shooting, police investigating
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting Sunday night.
The incident was reported in the 9200 block of Florida Boulevard around 8 p.m. at an apartment complex. The victim was transported in critical condition. Authorities haven't released the identity of the victim.
Details surrounding the shooting are limited.
