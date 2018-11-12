57°
One injured in Florida Blvd. shooting, police investigating

Sunday, November 11 2018
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting Sunday night.

The incident was reported in the 9200 block of Florida Boulevard around 8 p.m. at an apartment complex. The victim was transported in critical condition. Authorities haven't released the identity of the victim.

Details surrounding the shooting are limited. 

