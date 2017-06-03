84°
One injured in early morning shooting on Stumberg Lane
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured during a shooting on Stumberg Lane early Saturday morning.
The incident allegedly took place around 4:30 a.m. The male victim was reportedly shot in the leg.
The victim told authorities he didn't know who or why the person individual shot him.
No arrest have been made and no suspects have be identified by authorities. An investigation is currently underway.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
