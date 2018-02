One injured in domestic stabbing on O'Neal Lane

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a domestic stabbing on O'Neal Lane Monday night.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the stabbing took place around 9:00 p.m. on O'Neal Lane near S. Harrells Ferry.

A female reportedly cut a male, who suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result.

It is unknown if the female will be charged for the incident. Check back for updates.