One injured in domestic stabbing on Byron Avenue
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured after a reported stabbing on Byron Avenue early Saturday afternoon.
According to authorities, the incident took place in the 3300 block of Byron Avenue around 12:30 p.m.
Baton Rouge Police said a woman stabbed a man during a domestic violence incident.
The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. Check back for updates.
