One injured in domestic stabbing on Byron Avenue

Saturday, March 03 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured after a reported stabbing on Byron Avenue early Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, the incident took place in the 3300 block of Byron Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

Baton Rouge Police said a woman stabbed a man during a domestic violence incident.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. Check back for updates.

