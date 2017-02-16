One injured in crash on Wax Road near Central High School

CENTRAL – Emergency crews are responding to a crash on Wax Road near Central High School where at least one person is injured.

According to the Central Police Department, one person has been transported from the scene in critical condition. The crash involved a Fed Ex truck and another vehicle. The driver of the Fed Ex is okay, according to the department.

The crash caused the closure of Wax Road at West Brookside.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.