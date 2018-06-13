One injured in crash involving CATS bus on Scenic Hwy.

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a CATS bus Tuesday night.

According to authorities, the crash took place around 9:00 p.m. in the 1000 block of Scenic Highway near Fuqua Street.

One person in the other vehicle involved in the crash was injured. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

No one on the bus was hurt, according to authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.