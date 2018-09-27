One injured, another questioned following Iberia Parish shooting

IBERIA PARISH - Deputies in Iberia Parish are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

The incident was reported shortly before 10 p.m. at a Dollar General in the 6000 block of LA 14. At the scene, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

Deputies say the shooting occurred during an argument inside the store. Authorities were able to locate a suspect who was taken in for questioning.

The victim was transported to an area hospital. No further details were provided.