74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One injured, another questioned following Iberia Parish shooting

3 hours 35 minutes 1 second ago Thursday, September 27 2018 Sep 27, 2018 September 27, 2018 4:41 AM September 27, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

IBERIA PARISH - Deputies in Iberia Parish are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

The incident was reported shortly before 10 p.m. at a Dollar General in the 6000 block of LA 14. At the scene, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

Deputies say the shooting occurred during an argument inside the store. Authorities were able to locate a suspect who was taken in for questioning.

The victim was transported to an area hospital. No further details were provided. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days