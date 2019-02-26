51°
One injured after reported shooting on Highland Road
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured after a reported shooting early Tuesday morning.
Baton Rouge police say they responded to a location in the 2200 block of Highland Road around 5:30 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, authorities learned the victim was already at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The incident is still under investigation.
