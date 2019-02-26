51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One injured after reported shooting on Highland Road

1 hour 20 minutes 18 seconds ago Tuesday, February 26 2019 Feb 26, 2019 February 26, 2019 7:00 AM February 26, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured after a reported shooting early Tuesday morning.

Baton Rouge police say they responded to a location in the 2200 block of Highland Road around 5:30 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, authorities learned the victim was already at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

The incident is still under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days