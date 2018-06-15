83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Authorities investigating early morning shooting on Davenport Ave.

53 minutes 44 seconds ago Friday, June 15 2018 Jun 15, 2018 June 15, 2018 8:53 AM June 15, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

The shooting was reported on Davenport Ave around 3 a.m.  Details surrounding the shooting are limited.

This is a developing story. Check for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days