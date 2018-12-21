One indicted in credit card skimming scheme

BATON ROUGE - A man has been indicted for his involvement in a card skimming scene that was reported at an Albany gas station.

Earlier this week, a federal judge in Baton Rouge indicted Yasmel Alvarez-Rangle for unauthorized access of a protected computer. WBRZ previously reported, that Alvarez-Rangle and another suspect were caught in the act of placing a card skimmer inside a pump at a Kangaroo Express gas station in April.

Authorities seized two gas pump skimmers, 28 counterfeit credit cards, over $5,000 in cash, a handgun, gas pump keys, and several electronic devices used to duplicate and produce counterfeit credit cards.