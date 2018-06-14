One in custody after Colorado dental office shooting

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) - Authorities say a person of interest is in custody following the shooting of two adults and two children in a suburban Denver parking lot.



Westminster police say they located the vehicle that left the scene of Thursday afternoon's shooting, and investigators are interviewing the driver. Police spokeswoman Cheri Spottke did not say what led to the shooting or release the conditions of the victims.



Police officers surrounded the complex that holds several dental offices, using yellow tape to block access to the area and placing evidence markers. The shooting happened about 14 miles northwest of Denver.