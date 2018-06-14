75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One in custody after Colorado dental office shooting

2 hours 48 minutes 38 seconds ago Thursday, June 14 2018 Jun 14, 2018 June 14, 2018 8:43 PM June 14, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: APNewsNow

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) - Authorities say a person of interest is in custody following the shooting of two adults and two children in a suburban Denver parking lot.
 
Westminster police say they located the vehicle that left the scene of Thursday afternoon's shooting, and investigators are interviewing the driver. Police spokeswoman Cheri Spottke did not say what led to the shooting or release the conditions of the victims.
 
Police officers surrounded the complex that holds several dental offices, using yellow tape to block access to the area and placing evidence markers. The shooting happened about 14 miles northwest of Denver.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days