One in critical condition after shooting on North Donmoor Ave.

BATON ROUGE- One man is in critical condition after a Monday night shooting.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the 900 block of North Donmoor Avenue. The 33-year-old victim's condition is considered critical, according to a statement from BRPD. The investigation is ongoing.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates