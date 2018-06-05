85°
One in critical condition after shooting on North Donmoor Ave.
BATON ROUGE- One man is in critical condition after a Monday night shooting.
According to authorities, the shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the 900 block of North Donmoor Avenue. The 33-year-old victim's condition is considered critical, according to a statement from BRPD. The investigation is ongoing.
Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates
