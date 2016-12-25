One in critical condition after shooting on Monterrey Blvd

BATON ROUGE – Police say one person is in critical condition after a shooting off Monterrey Blvd Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Monterrey Blvd and West Tams Drive around 12:20 p.m. Friday. Baton Rouge Police confirmed that one person suffered a gunshot wound to the torso area.

Sources tell WBRZ's Brett Buffington that the victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Details are still limited at this time.