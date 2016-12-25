67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One in critical condition after shooting on Monterrey Blvd

1 day 14 hours 46 minutes ago December 23, 2016 Dec 23, 2016 Friday, December 23 2016 December 23, 2016 12:27 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – Police say one person is in critical condition after a shooting off Monterrey Blvd Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Monterrey Blvd and West Tams Drive around 12:20 p.m. Friday. Baton Rouge Police confirmed that one person suffered a gunshot wound to the torso area.

Sources tell WBRZ's Brett Buffington that the victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Details are still limited at this time.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days