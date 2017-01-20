One in critical condition after shooting on Jefferson Avenue

BATON ROUGE – Authorities responded to a shooting on Jefferson Avenue near North 23rd Street on Friday around noon.

According to sources, EMS transported a 35-year-old man to the hospital with life threatening injuries. Witnesses say he was shot in the head and a few shots were heard.

Witnesses say that an argument started inside a nearby seafood store that led to the shooting outside of the store.

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore was on the scene. Moore said the area is described as being a "high-crime" area.

A News 2 crew is at the scene as well.

Represenative C. Denise Marcelle tells WBRZ News 2 that she head the gunshots from her office.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.