One in critical condition after shooting on Elmer Avenue

42 minutes 39 seconds ago April 04, 2017 Apr 4, 2017 Tuesday, April 04 2017 April 04, 2017 12:34 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting off Scenic Highway that reportedly left a young man in critical condition Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Elmer Ave. Authorities say the victim is in "very critical" condition.

Details are limited at this time. A WBRZ News 2 crew is en route to the location. 

 Stay tuned to WBRZ News 2 online and on Facebook and Twitter for updates as new information becomes available.

