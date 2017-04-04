One in critical condition after shooting on Elmer Avenue

BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting off Scenic Highway that reportedly left a young man in critical condition Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Elmer Ave. Authorities say the victim is in "very critical" condition.

Details are limited at this time. A WBRZ News 2 crew is en route to the location.

