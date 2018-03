One in critical condition after reported shooting on Washington Ave.

Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting in a Baton Rouge neighborhood Monday.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident was reported around 1 p.m. in the 2600 block of Washington Avenue. Authorities say a man was taken from the scene in critical condition.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.