One in critical condition after near-drowning in Baton Rouge subdivision

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to reports of a possible drowning in a Baton Rouge neighborhood Tuesday night.

The incident was reported around 7 p.m. in the 3000 block of Tezcucco Drive. Authorities say one person was taken from the scene in critical condition.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.