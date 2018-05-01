76°
One in critical condition after near-drowning in Baton Rouge subdivision
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to reports of a possible drowning in a Baton Rouge neighborhood Tuesday night.
The incident was reported around 7 p.m. in the 3000 block of Tezcucco Drive. Authorities say one person was taken from the scene in critical condition.
Details are limited at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
