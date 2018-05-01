76°
One in critical condition after near-drowning in Baton Rouge subdivision

1 hour 24 minutes 3 seconds ago Tuesday, May 01 2018 May 1, 2018 May 01, 2018 7:54 PM May 01, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to reports of a possible drowning in a Baton Rouge neighborhood Tuesday night.

The incident was reported around 7 p.m. in the 3000 block of Tezcucco Drive. Authorities say one person was taken from the scene in critical condition.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

