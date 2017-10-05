One in critical condition after motorcycle crash on N. 39th Street

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say one person sustained critical injuries in a motorcycle crash on N. 39th Street Thursday evening.

The crash was reported after 5 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of North Street and N. 39th Street. Sources tell WBRZ, one person was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

