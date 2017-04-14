79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

7 kids hurt in ATV wreck in Livingston Parish

18 minutes 3 seconds ago April 14, 2017 Apr 14, 2017 Friday, April 14 2017 April 14, 2017 5:32 PM in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

FRENCH SETTLEMENT - Seven kids were hurt in an ATV crash on Lena Lane in French Settlement Friday afternoon.

One of the seven was taken to the hospital by an ambulance, others were taken by parents authorities at the scene confirmed.  Injuries range from broken bones to road rash.

According to authorities, those injured were riding on two ATVs: a four-passenger vehicle and another, single-passenger vehicle.  The two ATVs collided, injuring the seven people. 

Authorities summed up the ordeal as kids riding ATVs where they weren't supposed to but said luckily, the injuries were not more severe. 

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days