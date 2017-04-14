7 kids hurt in ATV wreck in Livingston Parish

FRENCH SETTLEMENT - Seven kids were hurt in an ATV crash on Lena Lane in French Settlement Friday afternoon.

One of the seven was taken to the hospital by an ambulance, others were taken by parents authorities at the scene confirmed. Injuries range from broken bones to road rash.

According to authorities, those injured were riding on two ATVs: a four-passenger vehicle and another, single-passenger vehicle. The two ATVs collided, injuring the seven people.

Authorities summed up the ordeal as kids riding ATVs where they weren't supposed to but said luckily, the injuries were not more severe.