One hurt in shooting on Dutton Avenue
BATON ROUGE - One person has been hospitalized after a shooting on Dutton Avenue Wednesday.
The shooting occurred around 11 a.m. near the cross of Dutton and Plank Road. Authorities say one person was shot in the face, however the victim was taken from the scene in stable condition.
