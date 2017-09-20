One hurt in shooting on Dutton Avenue

86°
Wednesday, September 20 2017
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person has been hospitalized after a shooting on Dutton Avenue Wednesday.

The shooting occurred around 11 a.m. near the cross of Dutton and Plank Road. Authorities say one person was shot in the face, however the victim was taken from the scene in stable condition.

