One hurt in shooting off Sherwood Forest Dr.
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating a shooting off Sherwood Forest Drive Thursday evening.
The incident was reported around 5:15 p.m. near the intersection of N Sherwood Forest Drive and Bard Avenue. According to Baton Rouge Police, one person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
No other information is available at this time.
