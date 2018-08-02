87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One hurt in shooting off Sherwood Forest Dr.

Thursday, August 02 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating a shooting off Sherwood Forest Drive Thursday evening.

The incident was reported around 5:15 p.m. near the intersection of N Sherwood Forest Drive and Bard Avenue. According to Baton Rouge Police, one person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No other information is available at this time.

