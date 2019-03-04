37°
One hurt in shooting off O'Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to a hospital after shots were fired in a neighborhood off O'Neal Lane Monday afternoon.
The shooting was reported around 4 p.m. on King Bradford Drive. Authorities said one person was taken from the scene in stable condition.
No other information is available at this time.
