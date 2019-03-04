39°
One hurt in shooting off O'Neal Lane

1 hour 31 minutes 44 seconds ago Monday, March 04 2019 Mar 4, 2019 March 04, 2019 4:26 PM March 04, 2019 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to a hospital after shots were fired in a neighborhood off O'Neal Lane Monday afternoon.

The shooting was reported around 4 p.m. on King Bradford Drive. Authorities said one person was taken from the scene in stable condition.

No other information is available at this time.

