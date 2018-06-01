85°
Juvenile taken to the hospital after shooting near Plaquemine park
PLAQUEMINE - Officials from the Plaquemine Police Department say they are responding to a shooting near Plaquemine City Park.
The shooting was reported around 7 p.m. near Sherburne Street. Police say a juvenile victim has been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. His injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.
According to the Plaquemine Police Department, a group of juveniles was gathered beneath a carport when the shots were fired. A deputy was across the street at the park and ran over when he heard the gunfire.
Several juveniles have been detained for questioning.
Police says it's still unclear how the shooting unfolded.
