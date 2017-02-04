50°
One hurt in fight with knife on S. Harrells Ferry Road
BATON ROUGE - Deputies say one person was hurt after a fight involving a knife in Baton Rouge Saturday.
The incident happened around 9 p.m. at a home on S. Harrells Ferry Road. EBRSO confirmed that one person was injured, but details about the incident are still limited at this time.
EMS is responding.
