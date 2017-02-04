50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One hurt in fight with knife on S. Harrells Ferry Road

1 hour 16 minutes 11 seconds ago February 04, 2017 Feb 4, 2017 Saturday, February 04 2017 February 04, 2017 9:28 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE - Deputies say one person was hurt after a fight involving a knife in Baton Rouge Saturday.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. at a home on S. Harrells Ferry Road. EBRSO confirmed that one person was injured, but details about the incident are still limited at this time.

EMS is responding.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days