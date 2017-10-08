One hurt after vehicle leaves I-12, crashes into Northshore shopping center

SLIDELL - Authorities say one person was taken to a hospital after a car flew off I-12 and crashed into a building in Slidell.

According to the St. Tammany Fire Protection District, the vehicle left the interstate and crashed into the parking lot of David's Bridal on Airport Road. Authorities say the car struck two parked vehicles before crashing into the the exterior of the store.

Photos from the scene show the aftermath of the crash sometime after 5p.m.

Officers are currently investigating the crash, which sent one person to the hospital with moderate injuries.