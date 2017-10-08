78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One hurt after vehicle leaves I-12, crashes into Northshore shopping center

1 hour 8 minutes 14 seconds ago Sunday, October 08 2017 Oct 8, 2017 October 08, 2017 8:33 PM October 08, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

SLIDELL - Authorities say one person was taken to a hospital after a car flew off I-12 and crashed into a building in Slidell.

According to the St. Tammany Fire Protection District, the vehicle left the interstate and crashed into the parking lot of David's Bridal on Airport Road. Authorities say the car struck two parked vehicles before crashing into the the exterior of the store. 

Photos from the scene show the aftermath of the crash sometime after 5p.m.

Officers are currently investigating the crash, which sent one person to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days