One hurt after shooting in Gardere

GARDERE - One man is injured after a shooting in Gardere Monday afternoon.

The shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 8300 block of Skysail Avenue.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, witnesses reported seeing two males firing at each other. The sheriff's office says one person was shot.

There is currently no word on the victim's condition.

The shooting is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update it with more information as it becomes available.