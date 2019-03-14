77°
One hurt after house fire in Central Thursday morning
CENTRAL - At least one person was taken to the hospital after a house fire Thursday morning.
The fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. at a home on Pin Cherry Avenue. Sources say one person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
The fire was brought under control before 11:30 a.m.
The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.
