One hurt after house fire in Central Thursday morning

By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL - At least one person was taken to the hospital after a house fire Thursday morning.

The fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. at a home on Pin Cherry Avenue. Sources say one person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

 

The fire was brought under control before 11:30 a.m. 

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.

