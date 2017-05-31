73°
One hospitalized in shooting on Washington Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Police are on the scene of a reported shooting on Washington Avenue.
The shooting was reported around 7:20 p.m. in the 5500 block of Washington Avenue near Paulson Street. Authorities say one person was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.
This is a developing story. We will update it with more information as it becomes available.
