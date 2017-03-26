One hospitalized after shooting on Gibbens Road

Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital after after a shooting on Gibbens Road Sunday afternoon.

According to BRPD, the victim and three others were inside of vehicle in the 11000 block of Gibbens Road around 5:30 p.m. Police say a bullet struck the vehicle hitting one of the four occupants.

The victim was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non life-threatening injuries.

Police gave no info on a possible suspect.