One hospitalized after shooting on Gibbens Road

1 hour 40 minutes 21 seconds ago March 26, 2017 Mar 26, 2017 Sunday, March 26 2017 March 26, 2017 8:38 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital after after a shooting on Gibbens Road Sunday afternoon.

According to BRPD, the victim and three others were inside of vehicle in the 11000 block of Gibbens Road around 5:30 p.m. Police say a bullet struck the vehicle hitting one of the four occupants. 

The victim was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non life-threatening injuries.

Police gave no info on a possible suspect.

