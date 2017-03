One hospitalized after shooting near Longfellow Park

Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a shooting that occurred near a BREC park Monday afternoon.

The shooting took place around 6:15 p.m. on Douglas Avenue, near Longfellow Park. Sources say one person was hurt in the shooting.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

This is a developing story. We will update with more information as it becomes available.