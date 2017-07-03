One hospitalized after family fight turns into stabbing on Blackwater Road

CENTRAL - One person was taken to the hospital after a family fight turned violent on Blackwater Road Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m, in the 9400 block of Blackwater Road. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says at least one person was hurt in the stabbing which originated from a family fight.

EMS is currently checking on a second person for possible injuries.

Authorities initially said two were taken to the hospital, however the sheriff's office later clarified that only one person was transported from the scene.

There is currently no word on the victim's condition.

This is a developing story. We will update it with more information as it becomes available.