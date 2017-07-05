86°
One hospitalized after crash on Mississippi River Bridge

13 hours 41 minutes 42 seconds ago July 04, 2017 Jul 4, 2017 Tuesday, July 04 2017 July 04, 2017 9:08 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person has been hospitalized after a crash on the Mississippi River Bridge Tuesday night.

Authorities say one person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries after the incident in the westbound lanes of the bridge, which connects Baton Rouge and Port Allen. Multiple others involved in the crash reportedly refused medical treatment.

At 10:17 p.m., DOTD announced all lanes have cleared. Congestion continues to stretch past Dalrymple Drive on I-10. 

This is a developing story. We will update it with more information as it becomes available.

