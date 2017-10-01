One hospitalized after crash involving police unit on Scenic Hwy.

BATON ROUGE - A police unit was involved in a crash on Scenic Hwy. Saturday.

Baton Rouge Police confirm the wreck occurred some time after 8:30 p.m. on Scenic Hwy near Blount Road. Police say another vehicle turned in front of the officer's vehicle as the unit was traveling southbound on Scenic.

The other vehicle reportedly flipped over during the crash. Police say the driver was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Police confirmed the officer involved did not sustain any major injuries.