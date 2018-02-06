One deputy killed, three injured in Colorado shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Authorities in Colorado say a deputy has died after being shot while investigating a stolen vehicle.

Three other law enforcement officers were injured.

El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder said Monday that Deputy Micah Flick, who was killed, had been with the sheriff's office for exactly 11 years.

Elder said 34-year-old Flick was was married with two children.

Colorado Springs Police Chief Pete Carey says there was a struggle after officers began talking to the man about the stolen vehicle around 4 p.m. Carey says the only suspect was killed.

The injured officers' names were not immediately released. Officials said two are deputies with the sheriff's office and the third is an officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department.