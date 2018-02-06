56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One deputy killed, three injured in Colorado shooting

11 hours 42 minutes 53 seconds ago Monday, February 05 2018 Feb 5, 2018 February 05, 2018 6:04 PM February 05, 2018 in News
Source: KRDO
By: WBRZ Staff
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Authorities in Colorado say a deputy has died after being shot while investigating a stolen vehicle.
  
Three other law enforcement officers were injured.
  
El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder said Monday that Deputy Micah Flick, who was killed, had been with the sheriff's office for exactly 11 years.
  
Elder said 34-year-old Flick was was married with two children.
  
Colorado Springs Police Chief Pete Carey says there was a struggle after officers began talking to the man about the stolen vehicle around 4 p.m. Carey says the only suspect was killed.
  
The injured officers' names were not immediately released. Officials said two are deputies with the sheriff's office and the third is an officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days