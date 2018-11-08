One death linked to ongoing turkey salmonella outbreak

NEW YORK (AP) - Federal health officials are reporting the first death in an ongoing salmonella outbreak linked to raw turkey.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the death was in California, but didn't have any other details. Since last November, 164 people have fallen ill in 35 states.

No products are being recalled, and a single supplier hasn't been identified. The agency isn't recommending that people avoid turkey, but it believes the outbreak is widespread and ongoing.

The CDC says the rare salmonella strain was identified in live turkeys, as well as in ground turkey, turkey patties and raw turkey pet food.

With Thanksgiving approaching, the agency is also reminding people to properly handle turkey. It recommends cooking turkey to an internal temperature of at least 165 degrees, and washing hands and counters that touch uncooked meat.