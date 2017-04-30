70°
One dead, two injured in downtown Lafayette shooting following Festival International

46 minutes 11 seconds ago April 30, 2017 Apr 30, 2017 Sunday, April 30 2017 April 30, 2017 12:36 PM in News
Source: KATC
By: Trey Couvillion

LAFAYETTE - One person is dead and two other are injured following a shooting in downtown Lafayette around midnight.

According to KATC, Police said the shooting transpired among a crowd in the 400 block of Jefferson Street after Festival International activities had concluded for the evening.

Investigators believe the shooting started from an isolated incident between two individuals. The two victims that were injured are expected to be okay.

Anyone with information about this shooting or the individuals involved is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

