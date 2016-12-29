63°
One dead, two hurt after Washington Street fire

By: Brett Buffington

Baton Rouge – Fire investigators are working to figure out what sparked a house fire, overnight, that killed one person, and sent two others to the hospital.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 300 block of East Washington Street just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning. A spokesperson for the fire department said that when the first firetruck arrived fire was coming from the rear of the home.

The body of one victim was found in a bedroom inside the home. Two people were able to escape the flames and were taken to a Baton Rouge hospital with second degree burns.

The Red Cross has been contacted to help the displaced family.

Foul play is not suspected as part of the investigation. 

