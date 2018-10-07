74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One dead, three injured after two vehicle crash in St. Martin Parish

8 hours 3 minutes 6 seconds ago Saturday, October 06 2018 Oct 6, 2018 October 06, 2018 5:32 PM October 06, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. MARTIN PARISH- State Police reported one dead and two seriously injured after a head-on crash Friday night in St. Martin Parish.

Authorities say 24-year old Brandon Clausen is arrested on 1st degree vehicular negligent injuring, and Vehicular homicide charges.

16-year-old Destiny Boyd of Napoleonville died at the hospital due to the crash. The driver, Darian Gros suffered minor injuries, and the third passenger was another 16-year old girl she also suffered severe injuries.

State police responded to a crash a little after 9:30 p.m. on LA Hwy 70 near Oak Harbor Dive in St. Martin parish.

A release shows that Clausen was driving a 2014 GMC Sierra Southbound on LA Hwy 70 when crossed into the northbound lane striking a 2009 Honda Accord occupied by the teens.

Clausen submitted to a breath test revealing a blood alcohol concentration of 0.179g%

Clausen was arrested and booked St. Martin Parish Jail after being treated at a local hospital.

Authorities say the crash remains under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days