One dead, three injured after two vehicle crash in St. Martin Parish

ST. MARTIN PARISH- State Police reported one dead and two seriously injured after a head-on crash Friday night in St. Martin Parish.

Authorities say 24-year old Brandon Clausen is arrested on 1st degree vehicular negligent injuring, and Vehicular homicide charges.

16-year-old Destiny Boyd of Napoleonville died at the hospital due to the crash. The driver, Darian Gros suffered minor injuries, and the third passenger was another 16-year old girl she also suffered severe injuries.

State police responded to a crash a little after 9:30 p.m. on LA Hwy 70 near Oak Harbor Dive in St. Martin parish.

A release shows that Clausen was driving a 2014 GMC Sierra Southbound on LA Hwy 70 when crossed into the northbound lane striking a 2009 Honda Accord occupied by the teens.

Clausen submitted to a breath test revealing a blood alcohol concentration of 0.179g%

Clausen was arrested and booked St. Martin Parish Jail after being treated at a local hospital.

Authorities say the crash remains under investigation.